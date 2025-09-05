Expert to Kurdistan24: Kurdistan Must Build Deeper Ties with French Society Beyond Official Channels

Expert urges Kurdistan to build deeper ties with French society beyond official channels, citing the Armenian lobby as a model. The call comes after Paris honored Peshmerga with a dedicated street, highlighting historic Franco-Kurdish solidarity.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Adil Bakawan, Director of the French Center for Research on Iraq, has underlined the importance of the Kurdistan Region cultivating deeper relations with French society and its intellectual institutions, alongside its official ties with the French government.

Speaking in an interview on Kurdistan24 on Friday, Bakawan emphasized that Erbil must prepare strategically for the next political phase in France, particularly in view of the possibility that the French left could come to power after President Emmanuel Macron’s term ends in April 2027. He urged Kurdistan to begin building strong connections with French leftist forces now.

Bakawan pointed to the example of the Armenian community in France, which, through over five decades of work, succeeded in creating a strong lobby that safeguards their interests and prevents any governmental or parliamentary decisions that could harm them. He argued that the Kurds must follow a similar path.

He stressed that constructing a wide network of relations with French research centers, think tanks, and diverse social components is not a secondary matter but an essential need for Kurdistan at this stage. Such connections, he said, would strengthen the Kurdish presence in French society and ensure long-term recognition of Kurdish rights and sacrifices.

Bakawan’s remarks came on the same day Paris witnessed a historic event—the inauguration of “Peshmerga Path” in Parc André Citroën. The ceremony was attended by President Masoud Barzani, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, senior officials, academics, and political figures from Kurdistan, France, and across Europe.

In his speech, President Barzani described the event as a “historic day for the Kurdish people,” recalling France’s longstanding solidarity with Kurdistan. He expressed gratitude to the French government and people for naming a street and park after the Peshmerga, saying the gesture reflects both admiration for their struggle and the deep friendship between Kurds and the French.

“The Peshmerga have performed a sacred duty,” Barzani said. “The respect you have shown today reflects not only your appreciation of their struggle but also the enduring friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples. Kurdistan remains a land of peaceful coexistence, and the Peshmerga will always defend human rights, freedom, and democracy.”

He further noted that France was the first European country to allow the establishment of the Kurdish Institute in Paris, and has historically stood with the Kurdish cause during moments of hardship.

Philippe Goujon, Mayor of Paris’s 15th arrondissement, where the park is located, described the dedication as an “act of loyalty” to the Peshmerga and their role in defending humanity.

“Today we are here to express our compassion and love for the Peshmerga,” he declared. “This act is a loyalty to their struggle and sacrifice, because they fought for the freedom of humanity.”

Goujon placed the Peshmerga’s resistance in a broad historical context, noting their resilience under the Baath regime and their heroic defense during the war against ISIS, where they gave thousands of sacrifices and protected the Yezidis from genocide.

He also paid tribute to the women who joined the Peshmerga ranks, emphasizing that their contributions must not be forgotten.

Concluding his remarks, Goujon acknowledged President Barzani’s leadership, declaring: “Inside this park we reiterate our commitment to the Peshmerga forces. President Barzani represents the Kurd in Kurdistan.”

The Paris ceremony not only symbolized the recognition of Kurdish sacrifices but also highlighted the enduring ties between the two nations. With analysts like Bakawan urging Kurdistan to expand its outreach to French social and intellectual platforms, the day’s events illustrated that the future of Kurdish–French relations lies not only in diplomacy but also in the strengthening of bonds with society at large.