KRG Envoy: President Macron to Visit Erbil Before Year’s End

KRG envoy confirms French President Macron will visit Erbil before year's end, following President Barzani's Paris trip. The visit, postponed from September, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and honor Peshmerga contributions against ISIS.

11 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ali Dolamari, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Representative in France, confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Erbil before the end of this year. The announcement follows President Masoud Barzani’s high-profile trip to Paris, where he was received with full honors by French officials and attended the inauguration of “Peshmerga Avenue” in Parc André Citroën.

Dolamari told Kurdistan24 on Friday, September 5, that President Barzani held a constructive meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. During the talks, Barzani was officially invited to attend the November commemoration of the Paris terror attacks, a ceremony that will also be attended by President Macron and other world leaders.

Dolamari explained that President Barzani was invited in his capacity as the historic leader of the Peshmerga, whose pivotal role in defeating ISIS earned the admiration of France and the international community. He revealed that discussions also included naming a hall in Erbil’s Citadel “Paris House,” dedicated to women’s rights, coexistence, and democracy.

The KRG envoy clarified that Macron had originally planned to visit Erbil on September 11, but the trip was postponed due to the volatile international situation, including the ongoing war in Ukraine. “The visit has been rescheduled and will take place before the end of this year,” Dolamari said, adding that this underscores France’s strong and enduring engagement with the Kurdistan Region.

Dolamari also highlighted President Barzani’s meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, where discussions focused on regional transformations, including the peace process in Turkey, the Kurdish question in Syria, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in Baghdad in line with the Iraqi Constitution. The threat posed by ISIS and the need for continued coordination against terrorism were also high on the agenda.

Barrot later published a statement on X, announcing: “There will now be a Peshmerga avenue in Paris: France’s eternal recognition of its Kurdish brothers-in-arms in the fight against Daesh. With Massoud Barzani, their historic leader, we have discussed strengthening the ties between France, Iraq, and Kurdistan, for the benefit of stability in the region.”

Dolamari noted that during the Paris ceremony, three veteran Peshmerga—representing Yezidis, Christians, and Muslims—were present to symbolize Kurdistan’s pluralistic society. He further emphasized that the decision by the Paris municipal council, composed of nearly 100 members from across political parties, to overwhelmingly support the naming of “Peshmerga Avenue” reflected France’s recognition of the Peshmerga as a force of humanity and sacrifice.

Despite the already strong ties between the Kurdistan Region and France, Dolamari underlined that both sides seek to deepen cooperation in economy, culture, education, and the arts.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo echoed this spirit, telling President Barzani that she hoped to see the opening of a “Paris House” in Erbil’s Citadel as a symbol of women’s rights and democracy.

The Barzani Headquarters also issued a statement confirming that the meeting at the French Foreign Ministry shed light on the “historic relations and bonds of friendship” between Kurdistan and France, while preparing the ground for Macron’s forthcoming visit.