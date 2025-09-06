Hawraman Development Projects Aim to Boost Tourism and Ease Local Life

KRG launches development projects in Hawraman to boost tourism and ease local life, including road expansions and water networks. The scenic region attracts thousands of visitors annually, with infrastructure seen as key to sustainable growth.

9 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A series of service and infrastructure projects are currently underway in the scenic region of Hawraman, with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) expanding roads, paving streets, and modernizing neighborhoods in an effort to facilitate daily life for residents and attract a growing number of tourists to the area.

Local officials confirmed that the projects include both the widening and paving of major roads and the installation of new water distribution networks in neighborhoods. The aim is to ensure safer travel, particularly during the harsh winters when heavy snowfall often makes roads impassable.

Nuredin Mustafa, a religious scholar in Hawraman, told Kurdistan24 that road conditions play a decisive role in whether visitors return. “Anyone who comes to Hawraman and sees that the road is poor will not come again. But if the road is good, they will say it is safe, and they will visit again. In winter, when the area is very cold and snowy, poor streets cause great difficulties,” he explained.

Similarly, Yasin Fathulla, a local resident, stressed that Hawraman’s accessibility is central to its tourism appeal. “For Hawraman, the roads are the most important thing, because better access means more tourists will come,” he said.

Hamid Baram, Director of Biyara sub-district, outlined details of the new investments, telling Kurdistan24 that multiple projects are progressing at once. He cited a 715-million-Iraqi-dinar road renovation project in the center of Tawela, which is already 40 percent complete, along with a 500-million-dinar wall and concrete project in the same area, also at 40 percent progress.

“The main roads in Tawela are currently under construction, with 700 million dinars allocated to their completion,” Baram noted.

The Biyara sub-district, considered the heart of Hawraman, includes 28 villages and serves as one of the primary gateways for tourism in Halabja province.

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness, Hawraman has become one of Kurdistan’s most popular tourist destinations. Each year, thousands of visitors from across the Kurdistan Region, central and southern Iraq, and abroad travel to the area.

Official data shows that Hawraman and Halabja together attract hundreds of thousands of tourists annually. During Eid holidays in June 2024 alone, nearly 100,000 visitors poured into the region.

The government’s service projects are part of a broader tourism strategy launched this year to emphasize Kurdish cultural identity across the region. In Hawraman’s village of Zalm, shop owner Younis Salih told Kurdistan24 that local businesses are taking part by showcasing Kurdish handicrafts, jewelry, and cultural items for tourists.

“We want to present an authentic and distinctive image of Kurdistan,” Salih said, reflecting the spirit of new regulations that require all tourist sites to highlight Kurdish heritage.

This cultural tourism initiative, combined with service projects in Hawraman, underscores the government’s dual strategy of infrastructure improvement and cultural preservation to strengthen the region’s role as both a tourist magnet and a living embodiment of Kurdish identity.

Hawraman’s transformation is also tied to Halabja’s new status as Iraq’s 19th province, formally recognized in April 2025. With provincial authority now secured, officials say more budget allocations and development projects are expected to follow, further enhancing the tourism and service sectors.

As Hamid Baram emphasized, the ongoing projects in Hawraman are not merely about paving streets, but about preparing the ground for sustainable tourism and ensuring residents can live more comfortably in a region celebrated for its natural and cultural heritage.