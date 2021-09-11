President Masoud Barzani recalls phone call with Biden when ISIS threat loomed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani on Saturday recalled a phone conversation he had six years ago with the former US vice president, Joe Biden, when ISIS had ramped up its advances towards Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.

The ISIS militants swiftly took over Mosul, the second largest province in Iraq, where the country’s secuirty apparatuses broke down in face of the unexpected advance of terror group.

Following the ouster of the Iraqi forces from the province and displacing millions of civilians from various ethnicities, the terrorists began posing a threat to the regional capital when its militants had launched attacks on the close areas near the Kurdish city.

“The former US VP, Joe Biden, called me and asked ‘If we assist you, are you going to resist?’ If you cannot defend, let me know, so we can evacuate our Consulate General in Erbil',” President Barzani revelead the phone conversation’s content.

“Regardless of whether you help or not, we will resist,” Barzani responded Biden.

The former regional president elaborated, saying “we will not surrender to the tyranny of any terrorist or dictator,” and assured the US official that they would never allow enemy to invade Kurdistan due to the nation's strong will of resistance.

President Barzani’s remarks came during the launch of his party’s electoral campaign in Erbil for the Iraqi elections, scheduled to take place on October 10.

For three years, Peshmerga forces engaged in a fierce battle against the terror group, which was later announced defeated in 2017. The ISIS militants soon lost the areas it had previously take control near the Kurdish region to the Peshmerga forces, who were given air support by a US-led coalition.

Barzani told Biden that US asistance to Peshmerga would make Kurdish forces much easier and could save many casualities, as he extended his appreciation to the Americans.

‘Peshmerga is sacred name in Philippines’

Barzani praised the remarkable role of Peshmerga forces in repelling the ISIS attacks, which in the beginning of the fight, had sent shockwaves across the country and the world due to their unprecedented cruelty.

In the three-year-long fight, over 1,700 Peshmerga fighters were killed and another 9,000 wounded.

Barzani also recalled his recent meeting with the Philippine ambassador to Iraq, in which the Asian diplomat praised the role of Peshmerga.

“The name of Peshmerga is sacred in Philippines,” Barzani said, recalling what the Philippines official told him.

Previously, no one even knew about the Kurds, let alone Peshmerga, in the Asian country, Barzani said, explaining how the bravery of the Kurdish forces in the fight attracted world attention to Kurdistan.