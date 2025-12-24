KDP Delegation Continues Baghdad Talks as Efforts to Form Iraq’s Next Government Intensify

Discussions with Fatah Alliance leader come as post-election negotiations intensify over power-sharing and key sovereign posts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Fazil Mirani, Head of the Executive Body of the KDP Politburo, on Wednesday held talks in Baghdad with Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Fatah Alliance, as part of ongoing negotiations to form Iraq’s next federal government following the sixth parliamentary elections.

The meeting focused primarily on the election results and the process of forming a new Iraqi government, amid heightened political maneuvering among major blocs in Baghdad.

The KDP delegation arrived in the Iraqi capital on Monday evening and has since been engaged in intensive discussions with key political actors over the Kurdish share in the next government and the party’s entitlements as the leading Kurdish force and one of the top winners in the elections nationwide.

Since arriving in Baghdad, the KDP delegation has met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who also leads the Construction and Development Alliance; former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition; Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Hikma Movement; Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance; as well as several senior Sunni and Shiite political figures.

According to remarks by al-Amiri following the meeting, the discussions focused on ways to move Iraq forward, with particular emphasis on accelerating the formation of a capable government able to address the country’s deep-rooted political, economic, and security challenges. Al-Amiri described the swift establishment of an effective cabinet as one of the most urgent priorities in the post-election phase.

On the issue of selecting Iraq’s next prime minister, al-Amiri stressed that the matter remains among the major blocs of the Shiite Coordination Framework. He said the choice of a prime ministerial candidate is a “special issue” that requires consensus, expressing optimism that an agreed solution would ultimately be reached through dialogue.

Al-Amiri also outlined his vision for the incoming government, calling for an inclusive administration in which all political components participate and share responsibility.

He emphasized that the next cabinet should not be based on privileges, but rather on accountability, noting that its success would represent success for Iraq as a whole and for all its communities—Arabs and Kurds, Sunnis and Shiites, as well as minorities.

Respecting constitutional timelines in forming the government, he added, is not optional but a binding obligation that political forces must adhere to.

Regarding parliamentary procedures, al-Amiri said the Federal Supreme Court had annulled the previously convened first session of the parliamentary term, meaning it could not resume in its prior form. He expressed confidence that a new session would be held and finalized, voicing hope that the speaker of parliament and the two deputies would be elected by the 29th of the month.

He added that this would be followed by the process of electing a president, after which the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc would be tasked with forming the next Iraqi government.

The delegation includes senior KDP officials:

- Fazil Mirani, Head of the Executive Body of the KDP Politburo

- Fuad Hussein, member of the Politburo

- Nechirvan Hadi, member of the Politburo

- Omed Sabah, member of the KDP Central Committee

- Fares Issa, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Representation in Baghdad

The visit comes at a critical stage in Iraq’s post-election process, as negotiations to form the new cabinet have accelerated. Following the parliamentary elections held on November 11, political forces—particularly the winning blocs—have begun efforts to form the largest parliamentary coalition, a key constitutional requirement for nominating the prime minister and distributing senior sovereign positions.

As the leading electoral force in the Kurdistan Region and a major player at the federal level, the KDP has emphasized principles of balance, partnership, and consensus in the government formation process.

Party officials have repeatedly stressed the need to safeguard the constitutional rights and financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region within the next federal cabinet.

Baghdad talks play a significant role in shaping the next phase of negotiations, including the selection of Iraq’s next president and clarifying the Kurdistan Region’s share of power and constitutional guarantees in the incoming government.

The outcome of these discussions is widely seen as pivotal to breaking political deadlock and setting the course for Iraq’s next governing coalition amid ongoing economic, security, and regional challenges.