Iraqi federal police killed in suspected ISIS attack in disputed Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suspected ISIS cell attacked late Saturday an Iraqi federal police unit south of Daquq district, Kirkuk province, killing or wounding several officers, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

At least three federal police members were killed in the attack, and multiple others were wounded, the source said. A roadside bomb exploded on a reinforcements vehicle that deployed to the area, they added.

Following its territorial defeat in 2017 at the hands of the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, ISIS remnants regularly launch attacks in the disputed territories amid a persistent “security vacuum,” as Kurdish officials have described it.

The Iraqi military conducted an operation to root out suspected ISIS cells in rural parts of Nineveh province last week.

The campaign came shortly after dozens of gunmen believed to be ISIS fighters killed at least one Iraqi soldier and kidnapped a civilian in an attack on a village in the disputed Kirkuk province countryside.