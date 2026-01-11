Sudani Withdraws from Premiership Race as Shiite Bloc Coalesces Around Maliki

In a press statement, Qusay Mahbouba said Sudani chose to step aside in favor of Maliki to help end political polarization and internal rivalries within the Coordination Framework over the nomination of a single candidate for prime minister.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has formally withdrawn from the race for a second term, a move described by political allies as driven by national interest and aimed at easing internal divisions within the Shiite Coordination Framework, as former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki emerges as the leading contender for the post.

Qusay Mahbouba, a senior figure in the Construction and Development Alliance, said on Sunday that Sudani’s decision was not motivated by personal ambition but by what he called a “state project.”

In a press statement, Mahbouba said Sudani chose to step aside in favor of Maliki to help end political polarization and internal rivalries within the Coordination Framework over the nomination of a single candidate for prime minister.

Mahbouba added that Sudani withdrew to curb what he described as political opportunism and entrenched maneuvering within the Shiite bloc, noting that the Coordination Framework has since treated Sudani as a withdrawn candidate.

The decision followed a series of intensive meetings among framework leaders aimed at agreeing on one nominee for the premiership. According to political sources, Sudani has officially relinquished his right to seek the post, clearing the way for Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition.

The majority of factions within the Coordination Framework have reportedly expressed support for Maliki’s candidacy, signaling a consolidation of positions as talks over the next government enter an advanced phase.

The Construction and Development Alliance was founded on May 20, 2025, by Sudani himself, primarily to support his bid for a second term as prime minister. Before his withdrawal, Sudani, Maliki, and former prime minister Haider al-Abadi were widely regarded as the leading contenders within the Coordination Framework.

Najaf draws a firm line

The political maneuvering comes as Iraq’s top Shiite religious authority in Najaf reaffirmed its firm refusal to intervene in the selection of candidates for prime minister, underscoring a long-standing position of political neutrality.

According to a message conveyed by Dr. Abdul Hadi al-Hakim to leaders of the Coordination Framework, the office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Reza al-Sistani rejected any attempt to submit names of potential candidates for religious endorsement. The message followed an inquiry raised during a framework meeting on Jan. 10, 2026.

“Previously, the supreme religious authority clarified that it rejects having the names of candidates for the position of prime minister presented to it,” the message said, adding pointedly: “Why repeat the attempt?!”

The statement reinforces Najaf’s consistent approach of maintaining equal distance from executive and political affairs, leaving the responsibility for government formation and leadership selection to political actors under Iraq’s constitutional framework.

Internal dynamics within the Coordination Framework

A senior political source told Kurdistan24 that Sudani’s withdrawal reflected shifting internal calculations within the Shiite alliance, paving the way for Maliki to secure majority backing.

However, the source noted a reservation from Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, who suggested referring the matter to the religious authority—an option now effectively ruled out by Najaf’s latest stance.

Separately, Othman al-Shaibani, a senior State of Law Coalition figure, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that all components of the Coordination Framework had agreed to nominate Maliki, describing the decision as a unified position within the alliance.

The developments coincided with the Coordination Framework’s 258th regular meeting, held on Saturday, which focused on forming the next government and finalizing the nomination of the prime minister.

In a statement, the framework’s media office said discussions were held in a positive and responsible atmosphere, producing “important developments and advanced indicators” aligned with Iraq’s supreme national interest.

While no official nomination has yet been announced, the convergence of Sudani’s withdrawal, growing support for Maliki, and Najaf’s renewed emphasis on non-intervention suggest that the final phase of negotiations over Iraq’s next prime minister is now firmly in the hands of the country’s political forces.