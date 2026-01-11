Lahur Sheikh Jangi to Face First Trial Session in Sulaimani on Monday

Lahur Sheikh Jangi’s trial begins Monday in Sulaimani. His party warns it will seek a venue transfer to Erbil if political interference is detected.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the President of the People's Front (Bereyî Gel), is scheduled to appear before the Sulaimani Criminal Court on Monday for the opening session of his trial, marking a significant development in the legal proceedings initiated following his detention last year.

According to information provided to Kurdistan24 on Sunday by a source close to Mr. Sheikh Jangi, the proceedings are set to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12. The trial will take place within the jurisdiction of the Sulaimani Criminal Court, where the case is currently docketed.

This session represents the first formal court appearance for the People's Front leader since the events of August 2025, which resulted in his arrest along with several other senior figures of his political organization.

While the trial is scheduled to proceed in Sulaimani, members of Mr. Sheikh Jangi’s political circle have expressed concerns regarding the impartiality of the proceedings.

A source from the People's Front, speaking to Kurdistan24 on the condition of anonymity, outlined the party's stance regarding the legal venue. The source stated that the leadership of the People's Front intends to monitor the first session closely.

"After the first trial session of Lahur Sheikh Jangi takes place in Sulaimani tomorrow, if we, as the People's Front, sense political interference in the case or have doubts about the process, we will request that the trial be transferred to Erbil," the source said.

This potential request for a change of venue highlights the underlying tensions surrounding the case and the party’s focus on ensuring what they view as a fair judicial process free from external political pressures.

In addition to monitoring the courtroom proceedings for signs of irregularity, Mr. Sheikh Jangi’s legal defense team has engaged in procedural maneuvers at higher judicial levels.

The same source indicated that the defense team has formally requested the Court of Cassation to scrutinize the case file, a step often taken to ensure that pre-trial procedures and the legal basis of the charges adhere to statutory requirements.

The charges and subsequent trial stem from a violent confrontation that occurred in the summer of 2025.

On Aug. 22, 2025, significant clashes erupted at the Lalezar Hotel, which served as the main headquarters for Lahur Sheikh Jangi and the People's Front. According to reports from the time, a contingent of security and military forces launched an attack on the facility. The confrontation was described as intense, lasting for more than three hours.

The fighting at the Lalezar Hotel resulted in casualties, with reports indicating that a number of individuals were killed and others injured during the exchange of fire between the security forces and those inside the headquarters.

The operation concluded with the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi. He was detained alongside Polad Sheikh Jangi and several other high-ranking leaders and administrators of the People's Front. They have remained in custody leading up to the scheduling of this week's trial.

The legal and security developments surrounding Mr. Sheikh Jangi are the latest chapter in a protracted political divergence that began nearly five years ago.

The origins of the current situation can be traced back to July 8, 2021, when Bafel Talabani made the decision to expel Lahur Sheikh Jangi and several other members of the leadership from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). That expulsion marked a decisive split within the party's hierarchy.

Following their removal from the PUK, the expelled leaders, led by Mr. Sheikh Jangi, moved to organize a new political entity. They announced the establishment of the People's Front (Bereyî Gel) to continue their political activities.

The organization sought and eventually received formal legal status from the government. On Jan. 17, 2024, the Ministry of Interior granted an official license to the People's Front, legitimizing it as a recognized political party within the region.

As the first trial session convenes on Monday morning, the proceedings are expected to be watched closely by observers for both their legal outcomes and their potential implications for the political landscape, particularly in light of the defense team's warning regarding a potential request to move the case to Erbil.