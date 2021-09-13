Iran calls for disarmament, expulsion of opposition groups in Kurdistan Region during PM Kadhimi visit

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi that Iranian Kurdish opposition groups should be disarmed and removed from the Kurdistan Region. His comments came mere days after renewed Iranian cross-border attacks targeted these groups.

On Sunday, Shamkhani and Kadhimi spoke in the Iranian capital Tehran during the latter’s visit. Shamkhani told the Iraqi premier that these groups endanger the security of regions along the Iran-Iraq border and should, therefore, be disarmed and expelled altogether, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

In the days leading up to Kadhimi’s visit, Iran had threatened to launch renewed cross-border attacks against these groups.

Last Thursday, Tehran appeared to live up to its threat when it bombarded countryside in the Balakayati and Sidakan areas of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province with artillery. Footage obtained from Kurdistan 24 seemingly showed that small ‘suicide drones’ were used during those strikes.

No casualties were reported.

Several armed Iranian opposition groups have resided in the Kurdistan Region for decades.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has consistently opposed armed groups using its territory to launch attacks against any of its neighbors.

Also on Sunday, Kadhimi met with Iran’s newly-elected president, Ibrahim Raisi.