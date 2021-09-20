KRG lays foundation stone for wheat marketing project

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday attended a ceremony with Duhok Governor Ali Tatar to lay the foundation stone for a wheat marketing project in Simel district, west of the province.

"These projects are strategic for the food security of the region, and they represent an opportunity for farmers to market their crops," Prime Minister Barzani said in a speech. He also highlighted it would reduce reliance on produce imports.

Barzani affirmed the government is working to support the domestic of goods and aims to "market agricultural and industrial products outside" the region.

The premier reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's goal of stopping dependence “solely on oil” as the primary source of revenue to move towards greater self-sufficiency.

"We have to rely on domestic sources [of revenue] so that the region is not exploited politically."

Duhok Governor Tatar also explained that the project "will address the issue of marketing farmers."

The project includes building a silo, warehouses, and agricultural production plants on 500 dunams of land, he noted.

“The project’s grain storage units will have the capacity to accommodate 100,000 tons of grains,” Tatar said, adding further that the facility would be able to market "150,000 tons of wheat."