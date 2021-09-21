Religion

Islamic Scholars' Union of Kurdistan plays remarkable role in promoting ‘moderate ideology’, ‘peaceful coexistence’, says PM Barzani

"I hope Islamic scholars continue to combat extremism, promote forgiveness, and defend the Kurdistan Region’s rights and achievements."
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
KRG PM Masrour Barzani is pictured giving a speech at the ceremony of announcing Soran as an autonomous administration, Sept. 14, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/Faceook)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the 51st anniversary of the Islamic Scholars' Union of Kurdistan, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani praised the prominent role the establishment has played in nurturing a ‘moderate’ ideology and promoting peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

“I hope Islamic scholars continue to combat extremism, promote forgiveness, and defend the Kurdistan Region’s rights and achievements,” Barzani wrote in a statement. He hailed the remarkable role of the union.

The premier also extended his congratulations to the union’s head, executive office, central council, and all the Region’s Islamic preachers.

The union was established on September 21, 1970, in the Balakayati area of Erbil province, in which it held its first congress in the presence of the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

It has 17 branches all across the Kurdistan Region.

The Islamic establishment also has a department for issuing fatwas – religious rulings – on the day-to-day affairs of citizens.

