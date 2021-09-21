ISIS ambush leaves two dead, one wounded in Kurdistan's Garmyan area

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Suspected ISIS gunmen killed two people Tuesday evening in an ambush in Kurdistan Region’s Garmiyan area.

"Two individuals--one policeman and a civilian--were killed, and a third person was wounded at a fake checkpoint by ISIS militants on a road between Kifri district and Sarqala district in Garmiyan administration," a local source told Kurdistan 24.

Garmiyan is part of areas that have suffered from the lack of unified military communication and strategy in large tracts of land ranging from the disputed territories of Khanaqin in central Diyala province to Kirkuk and northward to multiple areas surrounding Mosul.

Since its territorial loss in Iraq, ISIS fighters have adopted many of the same guerrilla tactics it used to gain prominence before seizing control of large parts of both Iraq and Syria in 2014, launching attacks on security forces and the population in general throughout areas the terrorist group previously controlled.

