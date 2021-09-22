Politics

After Erbil, UK launches judicial development program in Sulaimani

The 6-month-long training will equip the judiciaries with the necessary knowledge and skills to tackle crime, the British diplomat said.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
UK Consul General David Hunt speaks at the launching ceremony of UK-KRI Judicial Development Program in Sulaimani province, Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo: UK Consulate General)
Kurdistan UK Judicial Development Program Krg Kurdistan Region Erbil Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom's consulate general launched its judicial training program for judges and lawyers in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province on Tuesday. 

“Honored to launch the UK/KRI Judicial Development programme,” David Hunt, the UK Consul General in Kurdistan Region tweeted on Wednesday.

The 6-month-long training program will equip the judiciaries with the necessary knowledge and skills to tackle crime, the British diplomat said.

The course will include 8-12 investigative judges and defense lawyers, according to information obtained by Kurdistan 24 from the Consulate.

The consulate previously provided these courses to judiciaries in Erbil and Duhok. 

The program's first phase was launched in January followed by a second phase in late August for judges from Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region enjoys an excellent relationship with the UK. They cooperate in numerous fields, particularly in higher education through its respected Chevening Scholarship.

President Nechirvan Barzani recently visited the UK, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's secretaries of state, defense, education as well as veteran politician and former British Prime Minister Sir John Major.

