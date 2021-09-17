Boris Johnson welcomes Kurdistan Region president to Downing Street

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On his third day of leading an official delegation to London, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The group of Kurdish politicians arrived in the British capital on Wednesday for a three-day visit, Barzani had met with a number of high-level officials, including the foreign and defense secretaries.

Read More: Kurdistan Region president continues visit to London, meets with top UK officials

On Friday, Barzani arrived at 10 Downing Street, which houses the official residences and offices of the UK Prime Minister, and was welcomed by Johnson.

"I want you to know that our friendship, our relationship with you, with the Kurdish public, is of enormous importance," Johnson told the Barzani in front of the press.

The two discussed ongoing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UK, facing the looming threat of terrorism, and boosting trade, according to a tweet from Barzani.

"I appreciate the PM’s continued commitment to further strengthening ties with KR & Iraq," the president wrote.

Delighted to meet the British PM @BorisJohnson in Londan today. We discussed KR-UK ties, increased threat of terror, regional stability and areas of potential cooperation, including economy. I appreciate the PM’s continued commitment to further strengthening ties with KR & Iraq. pic.twitter.com/mRPeQNnkp7 — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 17, 2021

In a tweet on the previous day, Barzani wrote, "I met with the new UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, for her first meeting as Britain’s top diplomat and congratulated her on her new position."

This occurred just one day after Johnson appointed Truss to her new position as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Barzani added, "We discussed ways to further improve our strong bilateral ties, UK’s support to the Kurdistan Region, regional stability, along with other pressing issues."