Kurdistan Region president continues visit to London, meets with top UK officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani continued his official trip at the head of a high-level delegation to London on Thursday, meeting with multiple top UK officials on behalf of the autonomous region of Iraq.

"I met with the new UK foreign secretary Liz Truss, for her first meeting as Britain’s top diplomat and congratulated her on her new position," Barzani said in a tweet, just one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Truss to her new position as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

He added, "We discussed ways to further improve our strong bilateral ties, UK’s support to the Kurdistan Region, regional stability, along with other pressing issues."

"Britain is committed and will continue to support Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and work with partners in the international coalition against ISIS," said Truss in a UK statement, and that she "wished to expand British cooperation and partnership with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all fields, especially economically."

The delegation landed in London on Wednesday, when they met with UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace, among others.

Earlier on Thursday, President Barzani met with Lord John McFall, the Speaker of the House of Lords.

"Lord McFall praised the democratic process in the Kurdistan Region and commended the legislative quotas in the Kurdistan Region’s parliament to ensure the participation of women and representatives of all communities in the political process and governance," he said, as quoted by Barzani's office.

"The Lord Speaker expressed appreciation for the Kurdistan Region’s role in confronting terrorism and defeating ISIS," the statement added.

For his part, President Barzani conveyed gratitude from his government and constituents for the continued support of the UK House of Commons, House of Lords, and the government of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.