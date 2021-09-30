Politics

Islamic scholars have important role in promoting coexistence, Kurdistan PM says

The prime minister praised the role Islamic scholars have played in combatting extremist ideology and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (C) meets top Islamic scholars in Erbil, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday received leading members of the Union of Islamic Scholars of Kurdistan.

The head of the religious body, Mullah Abdullah Waisi, praised the government's reform agenda and expressed the union's support for reform efforts to combat corruption and improve the lives of the people of Kurdistan.

The prime minister praised the role Islamic scholars have played in combatting extremist ideology and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various components of Kurdistan Region society.

Kurdistan has a long history of coexistence and religious tolerance not seen in other parts of the wider region. Kurds themselves adhere to different religions, with people practicing different faiths often living in the same village or town, and religious tolerance is deeply rooted in the country.

Historically, Kurds have followed many religions, from Mithraism in the Roman Empire era to the ancient Zoroastrian faith, the religion of the Yezidis, Yarsanism, Judaism, Christianity, and different sects of Islam, including the young Bahaʼi faith.

