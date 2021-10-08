Iraq’s UN mission stresses importance of intimidation-free election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Voting centers across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on early Friday opened their doors to members of the security forces, inmates, and internally displaced persons to cast their ballots as part of the election’s special voting period.

“Iraqis should have the confidence to vote as they please, in an environment free of pressure, intimidation and threats,” the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) said on Friday.

The international organization also called on all parties to “respect the freedom of any Iraqi to cast their ballot for candidates of their own choice.”

There are nearly 800 international observers monitoring Iraq’s fifth election since the end of Iraq’s Ba’athist regime in 2003.

Over 1,750,000 members of the security forces are eligible to vote on Friday. In total, 677 inmates can vote, according to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are excluded from the special voting day.

Voting centers across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, opened up at 7:00 a.m. Erbil time and will close at 6:00 p.m.