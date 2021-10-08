Politics

Iraq’s UN mission stresses importance of intimidation-free election

“Iraqis should have the confidence to vote as they please, in an environment free of pressure, intimidation and threats,” the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) said on Friday.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Female members of Kurdish Peshmerga security forces cast their votes for the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Female members of Kurdish Peshmerga security forces cast their votes for the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Iraqi elections 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Voting centers across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on early Friday opened their doors to members of the security forces, inmates, and internally displaced persons to cast their ballots as part of the election’s special voting period.

“Iraqis should have the confidence to vote as they please, in an environment free of pressure, intimidation and threats,” the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) said on Friday.

The international organization also called on all parties to “respect the freedom of any Iraqi to cast their ballot for candidates of their own choice.”

There are nearly 800 international observers monitoring Iraq’s fifth election since the end of Iraq’s Ba’athist regime in 2003.

Over 1,750,000 members of the security forces are eligible to vote on Friday. In total, 677 inmates can vote, according to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are excluded from the special voting day.

Voting centers across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, opened up at 7:00 a.m. Erbil time and will close at 6:00 p.m.

Related Aerticles
Kurdistan

Iraq Election 2021: Special voting begins across country
  4 Hours
Kurdistan

Child killed, 2 wounded after stun grenade explodes at campaign event in Iraqi refinery town
  12 Hours
Iraq

With Iraqi election just days away, head of EU observer mission visits Baghdad, Basra
  14 Hours
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive