Iraq's Prime Minister and Senior Politicians Welcome Militia Disarmament

Iraq's prime minister and a prominent political leader have both welcomed the decision by several armed groups to sever ties with the Popular Mobilization Forces and hand their weapons to the state

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement, on Tuesday threw their support behind the disarmament announcements made by a number of factions affiliated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, describing the development as a turning point for state building and the rule of law.

Writing on his official account on X, Zaidi, who also serves as commander-in-chief of Iraq's armed forces, said he welcomed the decision by several armed groups to hand their weapons to the state, describing it as an affirmation of the principle of state control over arms.

"This step will strengthen the role of our armed forces in all their components," he wrote, "and provides support for the supreme national interests of the Iraqi people."

Zaidi framed the move as a pillar of Iraq's broader state building project. "This direction is a positive step that reinforces the path of state building and consolidates the rule of law, emphasizing commitment to the constitution and official institutions — thereby contributing effectively to establishing security and stability, restoring the prestige of the state, and preserving the national gains achieved through the sacrifices of all Iraqis."

On the economic dimension, the prime minister said that asserting state authority and enforcing the law would create the conditions necessary to launch development and service projects, and would open the door for national economic growth and social peace to take hold.

Zaidi closed with an open call to all political parties, urging them to "continue dialogue and cooperation, and to work with a spirit of full national responsibility. Iraq's interest must be placed above all other considerations and justifications, in a way that strengthens stability and opens broader horizons for development and reconstruction."

Hakim: A Constitutional and Historic Decision

Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement, also posted his full support on X on Tuesday, welcoming the decisions of a number of Iraq's political and military leaders to break their factions' ties with the PMF and move toward handing weapons to the state.

"This step is consistent with the texts of the constitution, the PMF law, and the government program," Hakim wrote. He went on to describe the broader implications: "These decisions are undoubtedly considered an important step toward strengthening the authority of the law, supporting internal stability, and unifying security decision-making in a way that achieves security and sovereignty — paving the way for building a strong Iraq founded on the basis of justice and the protection of citizens' dignity."

Both statements follow announcements by several factions belonging to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq — including Kata'ib Imam Ali — that they will sever their affiliation with the PMF and surrender their weapons to the federal government, a development that marks one of the most significant shifts in Iraq's post-2003 security landscape.