PM Masrour Barzani hopes Iraq’s elections proceed successfully, peacefully after casting vote

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani cast his vote for Iraq’s early parliamentary elections on Sunday morning and expressed his hopes that the election process would transpire smoothly and peacefully.

The prime minister voted at a polling center in the Pirmam suburb of the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.

“I hope the elections proceed in a peaceful and regular manner,” Barzani said after he cast his vote.

I hope today’s federal elections in Iraq succeed peacefully, and I urge every eligible voter to turn up and cast their vote -mb. pic.twitter.com/PMXnmC1y4a — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) October 10, 2021

He also called on everybody who is eligible to vote in the elections to go to the polling centers and vote.

Over 25 million eligible Iraqi voters are eligble to vote for more than 3,000 candidates who are competing for the 329-seat parliament on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani also cast his vote in Erbil.