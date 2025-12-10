KRG Deputy PM Highlights Record Dam and Pond Construction Amid Financial Crisis

“If we examine it closely, it is evident that this cabinet has completed the majority of dams and ponds, which have had a positive and beneficial impact,” he stated.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani on Wednesday highlighted the ninth cabinet’s achievements in water infrastructure, asserting that no previous administration has built more dams and ponds despite ongoing financial pressures.

Speaking at a press conference, Talabani said the government’s focus on water management has yielded significant progress.

“If we examine it closely, it is evident that this cabinet has completed the majority of dams and ponds, which have had a positive and beneficial impact,” he stated.

According to Talabani, 23 dams have been completed during the ninth cabinet’s term, while an additional 58 are currently under construction across the Kurdistan Region. He noted that nine of the completed dams were built at a cost of 265.7 billion dinars, with a combined storage capacity of 252.8 million cubic meters of water.

Growing water scarcity and the effects of climate change have pushed regional governments to prioritize long-term water security. The Kurdistan Region, which has faced recurring droughts and inconsistent rainfall, has increasingly relied on dam construction to support agriculture, protect natural resources, and reduce dependency on external water flows.

Since taking office in 2019, the KRG’s ninth cabinet has placed strategic importance on infrastructure projects that bolster environmental sustainability and economic resilience. Despite budget constraints and delays in federal transfers, the government has continued to invest in water-related projects.

Talabani’s remarks underscore the cabinet’s efforts to position water infrastructure as a central component of sustainable development and climate adaptation in the Kurdistan Region.