ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's general voting in the early legislative elections has ended. With counting having already started, results are expected to be announced within 24 hours.

The vote began at 7 a.m. And, the Independent High Electoral Commission's (IHEC) spokeswoman Jumana al-Ghalai told Kurdistan 24 that the electronic voting machines were "programmed" to shut down at six in the evening.