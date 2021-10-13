Politics

KDP gains additional parliament seat following manual vote counting by IHEC

This means the total number of seats the KDP won in Iraq’s 329-seat House of Representatives has increased from 32 seats to 33.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
KDP supporter attending KDP campaign rally in Erbil for the 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
KDP supporter attending KDP campaign rally in Erbil for the 2021 Iraqi parliamentary elections. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan KDP Iraqi elections 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Tuesday night that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had won one more seat in the Iraqi parliament than previously calculated following manual counting of Sunday’s election results.

This means the total number of seats the KDP won in Iraq’s 329-seat House of Representatives has increased from 32 seats to 33.

The additional seat was won by KDP candidate Abdul-Wahid Ahmad. Ahmad won 20,348 votes in the Zakho district of Duhok province.

Jumana Al-Ghalay, IHEC’s spokesperson, announced in a press conference that the final results of the elections will be announced in about 20 days. The preliminary results might change in the meantime, she said.

Read more: Iraq’s electoral commission: Final results will be announced after appeals are resolved

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive