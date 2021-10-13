KDP gains additional parliament seat following manual vote counting by IHEC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Tuesday night that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had won one more seat in the Iraqi parliament than previously calculated following manual counting of Sunday’s election results.

This means the total number of seats the KDP won in Iraq’s 329-seat House of Representatives has increased from 32 seats to 33.

The additional seat was won by KDP candidate Abdul-Wahid Ahmad. Ahmad won 20,348 votes in the Zakho district of Duhok province.

Jumana Al-Ghalay, IHEC’s spokesperson, announced in a press conference that the final results of the elections will be announced in about 20 days. The preliminary results might change in the meantime, she said.

