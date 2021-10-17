Politics

Iraqi election authority reports preliminary vote result

The results came after election officials conducted a manual count at thousands of polling stations across the country.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Election officials during manual counting of votes. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) late Saturday announced the results of the October 10 election after concluding a manual count at thousands of designated polling stations.

Voter turnout was around 43 percent, the IHEC claimed. However, the number is reportedly much lower due to how the body calculates the number.

The result the IHEC announced is as follows (list will be updated):

Sadrist Movement — Muqtada al-Sadr 73
Independent Candidates 40
Taqadum (Progress) Alliance — Mohamed al-Halbousi 37
State of Law Coalition — Nouri al-Maliki 34
Kurdistan Democratic Party — Masoud Barzani 33
Fatah Alliance — Hadi al-Amiri 17
Kurdistan Coalition (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) 16
Azm Coalition — Khamis Khanjar 14
Emtidad Movement (New, Activist-led Party) 9
New Generation Movement — Shaswar Abdulwahid 9
Ishraqat Kanoon —  6
Alliance of National State Forces — Abadi/Hakim 4
Aqed Wattani Alliance —  5
Christian Quota 5
Tasmim Alliance 5
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Updates to follow...

