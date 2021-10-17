Iraqi election authority reports preliminary vote result

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) late Saturday announced the results of the October 10 election after concluding a manual count at thousands of designated polling stations.

Voter turnout was around 43 percent, the IHEC claimed. However, the number is reportedly much lower due to how the body calculates the number.

The result the IHEC announced is as follows (list will be updated):

Sadrist Movement — Muqtada al-Sadr 73 Independent Candidates 40 Taqadum (Progress) Alliance — Mohamed al-Halbousi 37 State of Law Coalition — Nouri al-Maliki 34 Kurdistan Democratic Party — Masoud Barzani 33 Fatah Alliance — Hadi al-Amiri 17 Kurdistan Coalition (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) 16 Azm Coalition — Khamis Khanjar 14 Emtidad Movement (New, Activist-led Party) 9 New Generation Movement — Shaswar Abdulwahid 9 Ishraqat Kanoon — 6 Alliance of National State Forces — Abadi/Hakim 4 Aqed Wattani Alliance — 5 Christian Quota 5 Tasmim Alliance 5

Updates to follow...