UN Security Council condemns assassination attempt on Iraq PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday condemned in the "strongest" terms the Nov. 7, 2021 assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The members of the UN Security Council expressed their relief that the Prime Minister was not injured in the attack.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process, and prosperity of Iraq," they said in a statement.

The UNSC members also reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms" constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these "reprehensible acts of terrorism" to account.

They also urged all States, "in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in this regard."

Acts of "terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the UNSC statement added.

On Sunday, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) expressed its relief that Kadhimi was unharmed following the attempt on his life while also strongly condemning the attack.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the prime minister survived an attack on his residence by explosive-laden drones. While he was unharmed, six members of his security staff were reportedly injured.

Shortly after the attack, Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint."

"I am fine, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restrain from everyone, for the sake of Iraq," he tweeted.

On Sunday, the premier stated that he knew the perpetrators of the assault and vowed to expose them.

A day after, Reuters cited Iraqi officials as saying that at least one of the Iran-backed militia groups Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) and Kata'ib Hezbollah were behind the attack.

