Music

Kurdish singer to release his latest album ‘soon’ 

The 10-track album is expected to be released “soon”
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The singer Shahram Sardar poses for a photo. (Photo: Handout)
The singer Shahram Sardar poses for a photo. (Photo: Handout)
Kurdistan Shahram Sardar For My Mom

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sharam Sardar, a renowned singer in the Kurdistan Region, will soon release his latest album. 

Titled ‘For My Mom’, Mr. Sardar produced his new album in collaboration with musicians from the Kurdistan Region, Iran, and Turkey. 

The 10-track album is expected to be released “soon”, the Kurdish singer told Kurdistan 24, without specifying the date. He added that he expects this new album to go "viral." 

Born in Sulaimani province, Mr. Shahram began his musical career in 2012, releasing single tracks and video clips. 

His video clips have thousands of viewers on YouTube. 

The singer got over 10 million YouTube views on one of his clips from 2018.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive