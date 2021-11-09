Kurdish singer to release his latest album ‘soon’ 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sharam Sardar, a renowned singer in the Kurdistan Region, will soon release his latest album.

Titled ‘For My Mom’, Mr. Sardar produced his new album in collaboration with musicians from the Kurdistan Region, Iran, and Turkey.

The 10-track album is expected to be released “soon”, the Kurdish singer told Kurdistan 24, without specifying the date. He added that he expects this new album to go "viral."

Born in Sulaimani province, Mr. Shahram began his musical career in 2012, releasing single tracks and video clips.

His video clips have thousands of viewers on YouTube.

The singer got over 10 million YouTube views on one of his clips from 2018.