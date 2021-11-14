PM Masrour Barzani says 'concerned' by 'plight' of Kurds stuck on EU borders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday expressed his concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the borders of the European Union involving migrants who want to seek refuge in EU countries.

"I’m deeply concerned by the plight of our citizens, as well as the many others on the EU borders," the premier said in a tweet. "Their wellbeing is our shared responsibility."

"They’ve been deceived by traffickers; exploited by networks abroad. I’m working with our partners to ensure their safety & security," Barzani affirmed.

The statement came after the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) accused actors such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and tourism agencies, among others, of exploiting the humanitarian situation.

