PM Masrour Barzani reiterates KRG's support for film industry

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) support for the film industry in the region during a speech at the Eighth Duhok International Film festival on Monday.

The eight-day-long international festival will feature numerous short films and documentaries produced by local and foreign directors. Nearly one thousand films were submitted from 156 countries.

This year's theme is the environment and ways to protect it, according to organizers.

I’m delighted to join the 8th @DuhokIFF to honor filmmakers; celebrate their contributions, and promote arts more generally to tell our story as Kurdistanis.



I hope that collectively we — as a gov, business community, and people can do more to support this important sector -mb. pic.twitter.com/FxzAo1rjhy — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 15, 2021

The Kurdish premier extended his thanks to the festival organizers, stressing the importance of "such events in further developing culture and cinematic art, especially that of the Kurdistan Region."

"Cinema is a crucial form of art, as through it many important messages and humanitarian conditions can reach the general public around the world," Barzani said, adding that the industry also has an important role "in raising cultural awareness."

The prime minister stated further that Kurds have faced many injustices in the past but noted that cinema has not reflected "the tragic history of the Kurdish people."

"The history of the Kurdish people is filled with stories of bravery, acts of heroism, and influential leaders representing the symbol of patriotism and love of country that are worth being the basis of cinematic productions," he added.

Barzani also pointed out that the natural wonders of the Kurdistan Region are "well suited to become a stage for cinematic work," adding that the KRG will support and facilitate the work of filmmakers when needed.

The premier explained further that his government has provided financial and moral backing to the arts sector over the past two years and added that the KRG would continue to support cultural development in the region.

Barzani then addressed the financial hardship the Kurdistan Region has witnessed in recent years, including due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he reiterated, "is still not over."

"The government's main priority at this point is to provide the salary of the region's public sector employees," he said in concluding remarks, "however, we aim to build a strong economic infrastructure and to improve the cultural aspects of the region."