President Nechirvan Barzani Reaffirms Kurdistan Region’s Full Support for Peace Efforts in Türkiye

President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's strategic support for peace in Türkiye, stating its stability is crucial for Iraq and the wider region.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Saturday the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting peace in Türkiye, in a message delivered to the International Conference for Peace and the Democratic Community held in Istanbul.

The message, conveyed on behalf of President Nechirvan Barzani by his representative Dilshad Shahab, emphasized that the Kurdistan Region views peace not as the mere absence of conflict, but as a sustained process built on trust, mutual acceptance, and political will.

In his written address, President Nechirvan Barzani underscored that the Kurdistan Region’s approach to peace is “constant and strategic,” describing it as a pathway toward coexistence and shared understanding despite political or social differences.

“Violence and conflict have yielded no results for peoples other than destruction and regression,” the President stated, noting that genuine opportunities for development and stability emerge only when dialogue is chosen over confrontation.

President Nechirvan Barzani stressed that Türkiye’s stability carries deep significance for the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader Middle East, affirming that a peaceful and stable Türkiye strengthens the entire neighborhood.

“Türkiye is an important country and a strategic neighbor to us. Türkiye’s stability and progress have a direct impact on the stability of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the entire region,” he said. “Türkiye is stronger in peace and can play a greater role in the region.”

He reminded participants that during previous periods of dialogue, the Kurdistan Region supported peace efforts through all possible means, noting that those experiences demonstrated the tangible gains achievable through negotiation.

President Barzani acknowledged that any peace process, particularly at such a sensitive juncture, may face obstacles. However, he urged that such challenges must not undermine collective determination.

“The success of peace requires patience. Whatever time is required, it necessitates continuity,” he said, emphasizing that hope must not be lost when difficulties arise.

The message praised the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recognizing what Barzani described as the “important role and courageous vision” demonstrated in opening the door to peace initiatives.

He also commended Abdullah Ocalan, Devlet Bahçeli, and all figures and political actors “who are eager for peace and are working towards the triumph of peace and coexistence.”

“These are individuals who realize that the future is built solely on the foundation of peace and stability,” Barzani stated.

President Barzani concluded by extending his wishes for the success of the Istanbul conference, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region “will remain a factor for stability in the region” and stands ready to support any genuine effort toward peace.