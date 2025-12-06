Across UAE Media, PM Barzani's Visit Portrayed as a Major Diplomatic and Strategic Alignment

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's UAE visit received prominent, positive coverage across Emirati media, highlighting high-level talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on economic cooperation and regional stability.

1 hour ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates has generated extensive and prominently positive coverage across major Emirati media outlets—Arabic and English alike—reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between Erbil and Abu Dhabi and the warm reception accorded to the Kurdish leader.

The visit, which included high-level meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was portrayed by Emirati press as a moment of elevated political alignment, shared regional vision, and expanding economic cooperation.

The UAE’s official news agency, WAM, placed the Abu Dhabi summit at the top of its agenda, publishing detailed written and visual reports that described the discussions as covering “various aspects of cooperation and joint work, especially in economic, investment, developmental, and humanitarian sectors.”

This high-visibility placement underscored the significance the Emirates attaches to its ties with the Kurdistan Region—ties that have grown steadily stronger in recent years.

Across leading Arabic-language newspapers, the tone was equally warm and emphatic.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm led with the headline:

“UAE President and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister affirm importance of reinforcing peace in the region.”

The daily highlighted the convergence of views between Barzani and the Emirati leadership on regional developments and the shared commitment to stability.

Al-Watan chose to emphasize the interpersonal and bilateral warmth, publishing its main headline as:

“The President discusses fraternal relations with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

Meanwhile, the influential news portal Erem News published photo and video coverage of the meeting under the title:

“Mohamed bin Zayed receives the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region.”

English-Language Media Spotlight Cooperation and Strategic Alignment

Prominent English-language outlets also allocated extensive space to the visit, ensuring broad visibility for international readers and expatriate communities.

Gulf Today featured a large front-page photograph of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Barzani, with the headline:

“Mohamed, Barzani discuss ways to strengthen relations.”

Aletihad (English edition) published a dedicated report titled:

“UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

The English-language press framed the visit as part of a broader strategy aimed at deepening cooperation across political, economic, and development sectors.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Barzani met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a statement shared on X, he confirmed that both sides had “agreed to continue strengthening cooperation… in support of stability, development, and shared interests.”

Their discussions extended beyond bilateral ties, touching on the evolving situation in Iraq and the region following the federal parliamentary elections. The meeting served as an additional layer of diplomatic coordination following Barzani’s summit with President Mohamed bin Zayed.

Emirati outlets described these back-to-back engagements as evidence of a solid, long-term partnership anchored in shared regional priorities.

Regional observers view the intense Emirati media spotlight as a deliberate signal of:

-the high regard the UAE holds for the Kurdistan Region and its leadership,

-Erbil’s growing role as a stabilizing actor in the Middle East, and

-the mutual desire to elevate economic, investment, and development cooperation.

Most coverage emphasized the economic dimension, framing Barzani’s visit as part of a sustained effort to open new avenues of trade, investment, and strategic development between the two sides.

Prime Minister Barzani’s visit to Abu Dhabi is the latest in a series of reciprocal engagements that have shaped a robust and model relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates—one marked by trust, strategic coordination, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity in the region.

The substantial media attention within the UAE not only highlighted the diplomatic success of the visit but also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s growing prominence on the regional and international stage.