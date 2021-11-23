Humanitarian

Syrian Kurds hands over orphan to Norwegian delegation 

The child was “handed over to a delegation representing the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to an official repatriation document signed by the Norwegian government and the AANES."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Norwegian delegation picked up an orphan on Monday. (Photo: Abdul Karim Omar/Twitter)
Syria Norway orphans Syria conflict AANES

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) handed over a Norwegian orphan from an Islamic State (ISIS) family to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry on Monday. 

The child was “handed over to a delegation representing the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to an official repatriation document signed by the Norwegian government and the AANES,” the co-chair of AANES’ Foreign Relations Department, Abdul Karim Omar, tweeted on Thursday.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the AANES in northeast Syria have repeatedly suggested that foreign countries repatriate their citizens stuck in Syria.

Several Western countries have been reluctant to repatriate these citizens due to legal and security risks and the domestic opposition to the repatriation of ISIS suspects.

Earlier Norwegian officials said they were attempting to find solutions for orphaned children stuck in Syria. 

A number of children have been repatriated from Syria to Norway since 2019.

Also, in January 2020, a 29-year old Norwegian woman and her two children were handed over to a Norwegian delegation by the local Kurdish-led authorities.

