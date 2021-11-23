PM Masrour Barzani discusses KRG reforms, economic diversification with Swedish FM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed economic diversification and his cabinet’s reform programs with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde in Erbil on Tuesday.

Linde talked about the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and Sweden and the “remarkable role” of the Kurdish diaspora in the Scandinavian country, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

She also praised the role of Peshmerga in defeating ISIS, the statement added.

Barzani expressed his appreciation for Sweden’s support of the Peshmerga and highlighted his government’s progress with reforms aimed at strengthening “economic infrastructure and diversification,” the statement added.

Post-election developments in Iraq and the migrant issue on the Poland-Belarus border were also discussed.

Meeting with PM of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, @masrour_barzani in Erbil. We discussed business opportunities between Sweden and KRI, security situation, migration and human rights. pic.twitter.com/EAoarYce65 — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) November 23, 2021

The Swedish official landed in the Kurdistan Region capital on Monday evening.

She also met the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani.

