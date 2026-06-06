France Reaffirms Support for Kurdistan's Stability, Backs Diplomacy as Only Path out of Regional Crisis

Paris praises Kurdistan's neutrality in the Iran war and calls for all sides to return to the negotiating table as conflict continues to reshape the Middle East

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - France's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region has reaffirmed Paris's unwavering commitment to the Region's security and stability, praising Kurdistan's political leadership for its neutral stance in the Iran war and calling dialogue and diplomacy the only viable path to resolving the crisis gripping the broader Middle East.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan 24 on Saturday, Yann Bréhm, Consul General of France in the Kurdistan Region, acknowledged that the Region has faced serious security challenges as a result of the Iran conflict, but said France, as a close friend and ally, had spared no effort in working to protect Kurdistan's stability.

A Historic and Genuine Alliance

Bréhm was emphatic about the depth of the relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region, invoking the ultimate price paid by French forces in its defense. "We are genuine and historic partners and allies, and as you have seen, one of our soldiers even lost his life in this cause, and that is proof of our commitment to protecting Kurdistan," he said.

The Consul General also expressed deep respect for the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces, acknowledging their courage and dedication in the face of sustained regional instability.

Kurdish Leadership Praised for Neutrality

Bréhm singled out the role of Kurdistan's political leadership for particular praise, describing their handling of the Iran war as both strategically sound and morally correct. "The position of the Region's leadership has been very helpful in de-escalating tensions," he said. "They have sent a message of neutrality in this war, which is a very important and correct step."

The Kurdistan Region's decision to maintain a position of neutrality amid one of the most volatile regional conflicts in decades has drawn growing international recognition, with Erbil increasingly viewed as a stabilizing voice in a landscape where most actors have taken sides.

Diplomacy as the Only Solution

On the broader questions of the Iran nuclear file and the regional conflict, Bréhm was unambiguous about France's position. "Tensions must be reduced, and all sides must return to the negotiating table," he said. "The fundamental solution to all challenges, particularly the Iranian nuclear issue, must be exclusively political and diplomatic."

France's stance, he emphasized, has remained consistent throughout the escalation, a commitment to de-escalation, multilateral engagement, and the prevention of further military expansion across the region.

Acknowledging Pakistan's Mediation Role

Bréhm also extended appreciation to Pakistan and all other parties actively working as mediators in the conflict, praising their efforts to find a peaceful resolution and restore stability to the region. Pakistan's mediation role has emerged as one of the more significant diplomatic developments of the current crisis, with Islamabad positioning itself as a credible channel between Tehran and Western-aligned powers.

The Consul General's remarks reflect a broader French diplomatic posture, one that increasingly looks to regional actors and neutral mediators as essential partners in any sustainable resolution, rather than relying solely on direct bilateral engagement between the primary belligerents.