ISIS attacks Peshmerga forces in vicinity of Kifri district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – ISIS militants on Monday evening launched a new attack on the Peshmerga forces in the Garmiyan Administration's Kifri district, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

The assault took place near the village of Koban, located near the Bawa-Shaswar dam, north of Kifri. Initial reports indicate there were casualties among the Kurdish forces.

The Peshmerga are pursuing the ISIS suspects, the source added.

This marks the third such attack for the third day in a row. Suspected ISIS fighters used an improvised explosive device to target the Peshmerga two days ago, killing six, and wounding another three. On Sunday, the Kurdish troops repelled a second attack in the same area.

Earlier Monday, the Peshmerga launched a military operation to track down ISIS cells and remnants in the areas surrounding Kifri district.