Security coordination ‘essential’ in fight against ISIS, UN says after deadly attacks in disputed Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations stressed the importance of security cooperation in the fight against ISIS in Iraq on Friday, the day after two deadly attacks by ISIS in one of the embattled nation's disputed territories killed 13 people, either Peshmerga or local villagers.

“Strengthened security coordination and cooperation are essential in the ongoing fight against terrorism,” the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) tweeted on Friday.

The international organization extended its “sincere condolences” to the families of the fallen Peshmerga members and civilians, describing it as a “heinous attack.”

Our sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones in last night's heinous attack in Makhmour; we wish the injured a full and speedy recovery. Strengthened security coordination and cooperation are essential in the ongoing fight against terrorism. — UNAMI (@UNIraq) December 3, 2021

Also on Friday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called for stronger cooperation between Kurdish Peshmerga, Iraqi forces, and the US-led coalition in their fight against ISIS in the wake of the attacks.

We must immediately strengthen security coordination with the federal govt to stop the group’s resurgence in these areas.

Read More: After ISIS attack, PM Barzani says Peshmerga, Iraqi forces must 'immediately strengthen security coordination'

Earlier on Friday, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called for "quick and robust military reactions" from both federal and regional forces to prevent further such ISIS attacks.

Read More: As death toll from ISIS attacks grow, Kurdistan president calls for ‘quick and robust' response from Erbil, Baghdad

After the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in October 2017 pushed the Peshmerga out of multiple of the contested areas, creating large areas where ISIS has consistently been able to exploit the resulting security vacuum to stage deadly and disruptive attacks.