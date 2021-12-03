Security

Makhmour ISIS attacks will not go unpunished, Iraqi PM says

The premier stressed ISIS cannot be "underestimated" as the terror group continues to conduct hit-and-run-style attacks.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. (Photo: Kadhimi's Media Office)
Iraq Iraq ISIS Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday stated that the ISIS attack that targeted the disputed Makhmour district's Khidrjija village would not go unpunished.

Members of the terrorist organization killed ten Peshmerga fighters and three civilians and wounded several others in two late-night attacks in and near the village.

Kadhimi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and affirmed that "the treacherous attack will not pass without the just punishment of the terrorist criminals who committed this cowardly act."

"The Peshmerga forces are a part of the national defense system and work side by side with their brothers in our valiant armed forces to secure" the country, he stated.

The premier stressed ISIS cannot be "underestimated" as the terror group continues to conduct hit-and-run-style attacks.

