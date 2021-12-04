Humanitarian

Kurdish migrant dies after losing consciousness for 25 days in Poland hospital

author_image Mustafa Shilani
The Kurdish migrant Avin Irfan Zaher. (Photo: social media)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Migrant Crisis Poland-Belarus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish migrant from the Kurdistan Region died in a hospital in Poland after losing consciousness for 25 days.

Avin Irfan, who was from Duhok and mother to five children, lost consciousness due to cold and exhaustion, then was taken to the hospital before she passed away while pregnant.

Irfan accompanied her family when she went to Belarus in recent months and then entered Poland illegally.

Hundreds of people from the Kurdistan Region stranded on the borders of Belarus and Poland had voluntarily returned to their homes in an operation supervised by the regional government in coordination with Baghdad.

On Thursday, in the latest repatriation flight facilitated by the Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdistan Region, 430 more Iraqi nationals returned to their home country after being stuck for weeks in freezing weather on the border of Belarus while attempting to immigrate to European Union member states.

