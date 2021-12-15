Sport

Eyeing a Guinness World Record, Kurdish athlete pulls double-decker bus in Erbil 

After working out for over 30 years, Yehya now hopes to qualify for a Guinness World Record. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Majeed Yehya, 51, pulls a double-decker tour bus in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Vehicle pulling Guinness World Records

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bodybuilder Majeed Yehya pulled a double-decker tour bus in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil on Tuesday in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

The 51-year-old powerlifter pulled the red double-decker, which had a number of passengers on board, a distance of 51.5-meters across Erbil’s main market. Hundreds of bystanders cheered him on as he did so. 

Images and video of his endeavor have already been submitted to the world record authority for adjudication, Yehya told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday. 

A team of judges from Guinness World Records will review this material. If they are interested, they will send a delegation to witness Yehya complete a challenge that qualifies for a world record. 

For his next challenge, Yehya wants to lift an airplane in Erbil International Airport. He has asked authorities for their support to make this happen. 

The ambitious bodybuilder owns a gym in Erbil, where he works out almost every day.

