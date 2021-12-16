Politics

PHOTOS: Schools mark Kurdistan Flag Day 

Halgurd Sherwani
Students in Kurdish traditional clothes at a school in Erbil province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan24)
Students in Kurdish traditional clothes at a school in Erbil province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Schools across the Kurdistan Region on Thursday are marking the Kurdistan Flag Day, when students, public employees, and citizens celebrate by wearing traditional outfits and raising the nation's flag.

On the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) calendar, the national day is celebrated on Dec. 17 every year. However, because Dec. 17 is a Friday this year, the educational institutions and public offices decided to mark it one day earlier. 

Pupils raise Kurdistan flag at school in Sulaimani province to mark Kurdistan Flag Day, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Dana Hama Gharib/Kurdistan 24)
Pupils raise Kurdistan flag at school in Sulaimani province to mark Kurdistan Flag Day, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Dana Hama Gharib/Kurdistan 24)

Students and school administrators raise the Kurdistan flag and sing the national anthem at schools across the region on this day. 

Students can also wear traditional Kurdish clothes instead of mandatory school uniforms on Kurdistan Flag Day. 

Teachers at a school salute the Kurdistan flag to mark Kurdistan Flag Day, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Dana Hama Gharib/Kurdistan 24)
Teachers at a school salute the Kurdistan flag to mark Kurdistan Flag Day, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Dana Hama Gharib/Kurdistan 24)

The Kurdistan Parliament in 2004 voted to designate the date as an annual commemoration to "enshrine appreciation, adherence and love" for the Kurdistan flag. 

The flag is red, yellow, white, and green and has a 21-ray sun in the center. Red represents the blood of martyrs for Kurdistan. Green represents Kurdistan's nature and white stands for peace. 

Female students standing at morning gathering at a school in Sulaimani province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Dana Hama Gharib/Kurdistan 24)
Female students standing at morning gathering at a school in Erbil province, Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)
