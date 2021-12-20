China to build 1,000 schools across Iraq under new deals

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq signed deals with two major Chinese companies to build 1,000 schools across the country as part of a wider plan to improve the country's dilapidated educational infrastructure.

In the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a deal with Power China was signed on Thursday to build 679 schools, the government announced.

Another contract was signed with another Chinese company, Sinotech, to build the remaining 321 schools, AFP reported.

A total of 15 deals were made between Iraq and China on Thursday as part of the Cooperation Framework Agreement between the two countries, according to Iraqi News Agency.

Decades of conflict have devastated Iraq's education sector and prevented it from recovering and developing. The country suffers from a lack of infrastructure for its educational institutions and a shortage of school buildings.

Iraq needs 8,000 new school buildings, a housing ministry official told Iraqi News Agency.

In the second and final phases, a total of 7,000 new schools will be built in Iraq under these deals with China.

One in every two schools in Iraq is "damaged and needs rehabilitation," according to the United Nations' children's agency website.

The international organization has reported that an estimated 3.5 million children are out of school in the country.