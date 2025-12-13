President Barzani Congratulates Barham Salih on Appointment as UNHCR High Commissioner

President Masoud Barzani hails the international recognition of a Kurdish figure at the United Nations level

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Saturday extended his congratulations to Barham Salih on the occasion of his appointment as the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters.

The statement said President Barzani conveyed his congratulations during a telephone call, marking Dr. Salih’s assumption of the top post at the UN body responsible for refugee affairs worldwide.

During the call, President Barzani expressed his satisfaction that a Kurd has been entrusted with such a significant position at the United Nations level.

President Barzani also wished Salih success in carrying out his new responsibilities.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is the UN agency mandated to protect and assist refugees, asylum seekers, stateless persons, and internally displaced people worldwide, while working with governments and partners to provide humanitarian aid, uphold international protection standards, and seek durable solutions such as voluntary repatriation, local integration, or resettlement.