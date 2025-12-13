Kurdistan PM Barzani Holds Talks with Iraqi Politician Mishaan Al-Jubouri, Reviews National and Regional Developments

Strategic talks in Erbil underscore the Kurdistan Region’s proactive role in Iraq’s political landscape.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed prominent Iraqi politician Mishaan Al-Jubouri in Erbil on Saturday, for a meeting to discuss the developments in Iraq and the wider region.

The Kurdistan Region has emerged over the past two decades as a relatively stable and autonomous entity within Iraq, consistently maintaining its own government institutions, security apparatus, and international diplomatic channels.

Despite regional instability and complex political dynamics in Baghdad, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has played a central role in safeguarding democratic governance, protecting minority rights, and fostering economic and social development within its territory.

High-level meetings such as Barzani’s engagement with Al-Jubouri are part of the Kurdistan Region’s broader strategy to reinforce dialogue and cooperation with Iraqi political actors, ensuring that Erbil’s interests are represented in national decision-making while promoting stability across the country.

The KRG has historically advocated for constructive engagement with Baghdad on issues including federal budget allocations, security coordination, energy exports, and the implementation of constitutional rights, positioning itself as a key partner in shaping Iraq’s political future.

The talks with Jubouri come amid ongoing national challenges, following the November Iraqi parliamentary elections. Such interactions reflect the Kurdistan Region’s proactive diplomacy and its commitment to participating constructively in Iraq’s broader political and governance processes.