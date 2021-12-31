Dutch Kurd appointed as new Dutch Minister of Justice

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, a Dutch citizen with a Kurdish-Turkish background, has been selected to be the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security for the new cabinet after nine months of government formation talks.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is currently the State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate.

She was born in Ankara in 1997 but spent most of her time in the Netherlands after her Kurdish father, Yücel Yeşilgöz, who is from the city of Dersim (Tunceli), fled a military coup in 1984.

She is a member of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and quickly rose in her career in the Netherlands.

In 2014, she became a member of the municipal council of Amsterdam for the VVD, focused on security, poverty reduction, and sports.

In 2017 she became a lawmaker in the Dutch parliament.

In May 2021, she was appointed State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.