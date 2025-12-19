Kurdistan Region President Congratulates Barham Salih on Appointment as UN Refugee Chief

President Barzani said the international community’s confidence in Salih’s abilities, experience, and political and diplomatic standing is a source of pride for both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as he takes on leadership of one of the world’s most critical humanitarian portfolios.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday received Barham Salih, the newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), congratulating him on assuming the post and wishing him success in his global humanitarian mission.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani said the international community’s confidence in Salih’s abilities, experience, and political and diplomatic standing is a source of pride for both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as he takes on leadership of one of the world’s most critical humanitarian portfolios.

“I am confident that, with his extensive experience, he will play an effective role in alleviating the suffering of refugees and addressing their challenges on a global scale,” Barzani said, noting that the people of Kurdistan deeply understand the pain of displacement and the importance of protecting refugees.

The president reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s full support for Salih in his new role, underscoring the region’s long-standing cooperation with international humanitarian organizations and its continued commitment to supporting displaced people and refugees.

Barham Salih (born September 12, 1960) is a Kurdish politician who served as the 8th President of Iraq from 2018 to 2022. In December 2025, he was elected as the next United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), with his five-year term set to begin on January 1, 2026.

He is the first person from the Middle East to lead the agency since the late 1970s and the first former refugee to occupy this position.