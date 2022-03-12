Muddy dirt roads in Duhok bring together off-road racers

The six off-road teams with 40 cars came from all over the Kurdistan Region to participate in a 9-hour competition in Zewka village, some 30 kilometers from Duhok city, on Mar. 4.

"This race used to take place in Haji Omaran for the last couple of years, but it was decided to have it in Duhok, which has perfect topography for this kind of sport," Dler Baragaray, one of the participants, told Kurdistan 24.

The sport demands a combination of quick thinking and advanced driving skills to navigate and overcome the sudden challenges on the course, which includes everything from deep mud and water to steep slopes and narrow turns.

At least 2,000 spectators came to see this sport and cheer on the skilled drivers.

A member from the Barzan team, who crossed all the obstacles in 1 minute and 50 seconds, described the weather in Duhok as perfect for the sport.

These drivers have also put their skills to different uses.

According to the Duhok group, they are skillful mountaineers. They have been exploring the mountains surrounding Duhok and elsewhere for some years now. In cooperation with relevant authorities, they have been helping people who have been stranded on remote roads in winter or don't have the equipment to cross snowy and icy roads.

One of the spectators, Farhad Adnan, was amazed by the skills he saw showcased by the off-road teams. He said that he might participate in the future.