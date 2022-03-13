KRG Council of Ministers calls on international community to investigate ‘baseless attacks’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called on the international community to investigate ‘baseless attacks’ on Erbil in a statement on Sunday.

“The cowardly attack on Erbil on March 13, 2022, allegedly under the pretext of hitting an Israeli base near the US Consulate in Erbil, targeted civilian locations and its justification is only to hide the disgracefulness of such offense.”

“We reiterate that the propaganda of the perpetrators of this attack is far from true,” the statement from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region said, after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that they hit ‘Zionist’ targets.

“Iran has repeated these attacks many times, and the silence of the international community in the face of these cowardly attacks will pave the way for their continuation.”

“We call on the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, the Arab League, the federal government, the Iraqi parliament, and the Iranian government to urgently investigate these baseless attacks, visit targeted locations, reveal the facts to the public, and take a true and strong stance on these attacks.”

The Kurdish security forces announced that the missiles were fired from beyond the eastern frontiers of Iraq, without specifying any country.

Some light injuries were sustained by civilians close to the impact sites, according to public health authorities.

The Kurdistan24’s main Headquarters building in Erbil was impacted by the shockwaves of the missiles, causing structural damage.

Read More: Diplomatic missions condemn missile attacks on Erbil

Several foreign diplomatic missions in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region condemned Saturday night’s missile attacks on Erbil.

Read More: Erbil will stand firmly against ‘neo-Hulagus’, President Masoud Barzani says following missile attacks

Top Kurdish and Iraqi leaders have also condemned the attack.

“We strongly condemn last night’s cowardly attack on Erbil,” President Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), wrote in a statement on Sunday, describing the attack as “a crime against humanity.”