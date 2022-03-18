Direct flights to begin between Erbil and Paris in May: EIA chief

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Erbil International Airport (EIA) will have its first direct flight to Paris in early May, EIA Director Ahmed Hoshyar revealed in an interview with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Media and Information Department on Thursday.

The upcoming flight would mark the first-ever direct commercial flight between France and Iraq since 2005, according to Hoshyar.

The Kurdish and French capitals became sister cities in July 2019.

With over a million tourists traveling through it, EIA was the second-busiest airport in Iraq in 2021, Hoshyar said. He expects those numbers to rise in 2022.

Having been in operation since July 2005, the airport has the capacity for three million passengers. It currently has 54 daily trips, Hoshyar added.

The airlines have asked for increasing the number of trips, according to the Kurdish official.

In the Kurdistan Region’s four provinces, there are two international airports. A third one, in Duhok, is under construction.

In September 2021, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the construction site of Duhok International Airport to reassess its progress and design.