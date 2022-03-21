PM Barzani condemns attack on Saudi energy facilities 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the latest attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's energy facilities early Monday.

"These repeated attacks — on vital civilian infrastructure threaten to destabilize the wider region," Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted. "We are in full solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

I condemn today’s attacks on Saudi Arabia. These repeated attacks — on vital civilian infrastructure threaten to destabilize the wider region.



We are in full solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 20, 2022

On Sunday, the Houthis in Yemen attacked the kingdom's energy infrastructure using drones and missiles simultaneously.

The attack did not cause any casualties, only material damages, AFP reported. The Saudi energy minister announced that the targeting of an Aramco oil facility saw a "temporary reduction" in production.

The Houthi insurgents, against whom Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition since 2015, claimed responsibility for the cross-border attacks. The group previously claimed similar attacks against the kingdom.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted ballistic missiles and nine explosive-laden drones targeting Jizan and other parts of the kingdom.

On Mar. 13, 12 ballistic missiles were fired against the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, causing significant damage to a civilian residence. The attacks were later claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Similar attacks on Aramco's two oil facilities temporarily stopped half of the hydrocarbon-rich country's production.

Most of the drone and missile attacks target oil installations. The Houthis also claimed a recent attack on Mar. 10.

Monday wasn't the first time Prime Minister Barzani condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia. In February, he condemned an attack against the kingdom's Abha airport.

"I strongly condemn today's attack on Abha airport," he tweeted on Feb. 11. "I'm concerned by the recent increase in drone attacks, especially on civilian infrastructure."

