PHOTOS: Luxembourg's FM tours Erbil's main market 

Luxembourg, Kurdistan Region officials having tea at a tea house in Erbil market, March 22, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn was given a tour around Erbil's main bazaar on Wednesday following his meetings with Kurdistan Region officials. 

The European diplomat was accompanied by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Foreign Relations Department Safeen Dizayee, and a number of other Kurdish officials. 

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (third from right) walking down from the ancient Erbil Citadel, March 30, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
The first stop for Asselborn was the capital's ancient Erbil Citadel, reputed to be 6,000-years-old and the longest continuously inhabited settlement in the world. The Kurdistan Region's international partners partially fund ongoing renovation efforts at the historic site. 

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (center) is briefed on the latest progress in the renovation of the Erbil Citadel, March 30, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Before visiting a tea house along with his delegation, the minister was briefed by the head of the citadel's renovation efforts on the latest progress. 

Asselborn arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, where he had begun his diplomatic tour to the country. He also met with the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani. 

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (second right) is given a tour around Erbil citadel, March 30, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
He condemned the recent Iranian missile attack on Erbil, according to Luxembourg's foreign ministry.

Luxembourg, Kurdistan Region officials having tea at a tea house in Erbil market, March 22, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
