Duhok Governor asks US to continue supporting IDPs and Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Duhok Governor Dr. Ali Tatar called on the US to continue its humanitarian assistance of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region during his visit to Washington DC on Tuesday.

In a meeting with Congressman @RepJackBergman, Member of the @HASCRepublicans, Governor Dr. Ali Tatar, said 26% of the population of #Duhok is made up of #IDPs and #refugees. The Governor called on the U.S. to continue its humanitarian assistance to IDPs and aid to #Peshmerga. pic.twitter.com/79lExmfxog — KRG-USA (@KRG_USA) April 4, 2022

In a meeting with Republican Congressman Rep. Jack Bergman, Tatar "said 26% of the population of Duhok is made up of IDPs and refugees," the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Mission in Washington said in a tweet.

Governor Tatar also visited the KRG Mission in Washington, where he discussed Duhok's role as a home to "500,000+ displaced people and peaceful coexistence among the religious and ethnic minorities."

The @USIP V.P. Dr. Mike Yaffe and @Jennaliora met the Governor of Duhok, MP Robina Aziz, @Hajar_Mohammaad, and @BayanRahman. They discussed USIP's work in #Iraq in reconciliation, #Duhok as a model of coexistence, and how USIP and the Governor's office can cooperate in the future pic.twitter.com/w7JF8UBrLE — KRG-USA (@KRG_USA) April 4, 2022

The governor also met with the United States Institute of Peace and discussed "USIP's work in #Iraq in reconciliation, #Duhok as a model of coexistence, and how USIP and the Governor's office can cooperate in the future," the KRG Mission said.

The governor's visit officially started on Tuesday, Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the KRG Representative in Washington, tweeted.

He was accompanied by Robina Aziz, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament, and Hajar Mohammad, a civil engineer from Duhok.

An honor to welcome Duhok Governor Dr Ali Tatar, member of @KurdistanParl Robina Aziz & @Hajar_Mohammaad to @KRG_USA today, the first day of their official visit to the United States. Duhok is famous for its scenic beauty and hospitality towards refugees and displaced communities pic.twitter.com/IPZpWpyUcw — Bayan Sami Rahman (@BayanRahman) April 4, 2022

"Duhok is famous for its scenic beauty and hospitality towards refugees and displaced communities," Abdul Rahman tweeted.

In mid-October 2020, the federal government announced a plan to close displacement camps across the country.

The KRG said camps in the Kurdistan Region would remain in operation for as long as they were needed. However, it said it required increased international funding to do so.

The necessities for many residents of these camps are provided by the UN, various international organizations, and Iraq's federal government. However, most of the costs are covered by the KRG.