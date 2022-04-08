KRG releases latest vaccination figures for Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) released the latest vaccination figures on Friday.

According to the figures, at least 1,439,392 residents of the autonomous region received their first vaccine dosage and 1,140,044 also received the second dosage. A comparatively paltry 25,405 received the third.

The region has also issued 400,000 vaccination cards to residents so far.

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Health announced that it had recorded 54 COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the Kurdistan Region has recorded 436,610 cases of COVID-19. The vast majority, 428,514, recovered, while 7,439 lost their lives.

The KRG and the Government of Iraq frequently release the latest numbers of recorded COVID-19 cases. However, these figures come from public labs and do not include cases recorded by private clinics.

Anyone over 12-years-old can receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.